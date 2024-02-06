City of Cape Girardeau: Late mail no excuse for late payments

The city explained in its message that bills are mailed the same week each month. "Payment is due within two weeks, and late fees are applied one week later," the message said.

Postal arrival times and employee conditions are worsening in Cape Girardeau, according to Greg Davidson, a union representative for the American Postal Workers Union.

Davidson said the decision has been made recently to cut off the amount of sorting every day to 5,000 pieces, because that's all the carriers can deliver as the post office is short-handed on carriers. The result, he said, is that large volumes of mail are piling up and mail is being delivered late. Some routes, he said, aren't getting delivered at all, which also means that mail isn't being picked up daily from customers' mailboxes.

"There are over 60 pallets of mail on the floor waiting to be sorted," he said in a message to the Southeast Missourian on Monday, Nov. 20.

Last month, the Southeast Missourian reported that there were several "standby" employees being paid to do nothing, employees who were protected by the union when positions were cut last year. Management has used them sparsely, Davidson said. He said he believes the reason they're not being put to work is to justify cutting more positions. Davidson said some of those employees were put back to work recently, but have "gone back to mostly paying them to sit. ... Here we are heading into the holidays, and Amazon Prime packages are taking two extra days. It's the same for priority packages."