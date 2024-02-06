All sections
NewsJune 11, 2024

City of Cape Girardeau forms committee to review policies, try to lessen gun violence

Nathan Gladden

The City of Cape Girardeau is assembling a Gun Violence Task Force that will determine what can be done to discourage gun violence.

The ad-hoc committee will also look over current programs and policies. Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in the city’s newsletter that Cape Girardeau has seen issues affect residents’ level of safety and encourages community partnership to help.

“Our community is pleading for these issues to be addressed, and the city needs to partner with the community to make a difference,” Kinder stated.

“This task force will be a strong start for city hall to dive into the city’s role in issues that surround gun violence here,” she stated.

Kinder stated that law enforcement alone cannot make the needed changes for the Cape Girardeau community. She stated the committee will look to see how Cape Girardeau can “advocate” for the changes.

According to the newsletter, the effort to introduce the committee comes after the shooting death of 17-year-old KeMari Childress on Feb. 27 near CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St., and the Cape Central High School graduation shooting May 19 at the Show Me Center.

The newsletter stated the committee will “review local data, chronic nuisance property policies and other current laws” as a part of its meetings.

“Through the end of 2024, a committee representing neighborhoods and agencies from the private, nonprofit, and government sectors will meet to review current and potential programs and policies,” the newsletter stated.

Kinder stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that she has asked “specific people to consider being on the committee, based on interest or expertise that I know these community members and officials to have.” She also stated in the email the form of the committee has not been finalized with people still in the process of considering joining.

The public will be able to attend the meetings, with the committee’s first meeting expected in July.

