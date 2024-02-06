The City of Cape Girardeau is assembling a Gun Violence Task Force that will determine what can be done to discourage gun violence.

The ad-hoc committee will also look over current programs and policies. Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in the city’s newsletter that Cape Girardeau has seen issues affect residents’ level of safety and encourages community partnership to help.

“Our community is pleading for these issues to be addressed, and the city needs to partner with the community to make a difference,” Kinder stated.

“This task force will be a strong start for city hall to dive into the city’s role in issues that surround gun violence here,” she stated.

Kinder stated that law enforcement alone cannot make the needed changes for the Cape Girardeau community. She stated the committee will look to see how Cape Girardeau can “advocate” for the changes.