NewsMarch 21, 2024
City of Cape Girardeau constructing new bathrooms for Capaha Field
The City of Cape Girardeau has started building bathrooms for Capaha Field, with work on the structure beginning March 7. The bathrooms are being built by city staff, and the Parks and Recreation Department looks to be finished by the start of the Cape Catfish baseball season Monday, May 27. Parks division manager Kaed Horrell said the construction project had been discussed for a long time. ...
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Construction began March 7 on new bathrooms by Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau to replace portable toilets.
Construction began March 7 on new bathrooms by Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau to replace portable toilets.Nathan Gladden

The City of Cape Girardeau has started building bathrooms for Capaha Field, with work on the structure beginning March 7.

The bathrooms are being built by city staff, and the Parks and Recreation Department looks to be finished by the start of the Cape Catfish baseball season Monday, May 27. Parks division manager Kaed Horrell said the construction project had been discussed for a long time.

He said there have been portable toilets at Capaha Field during ballgames, but those weren’t “ideal”.

“This has always been something where we wanted a more permanent restroom, a little bit nicer facility for people to use there at the ballfield,” Horrell said.

Parks and Recreation Foundation, Cape Catfish and Southeast Missouri State University worked in conjunction to pay for the project. They will each pay one-third of the final cost of the structure. The projected budget for the bathroom’s construction amounts to $205,081, Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian. He said the cost could vary when the project is eventually completed.

Horrell said the men’s restroom will contain three urinals and two toilets, while the women’s will contain five toilets.

“This (bathroom) will help serve the home run deck at the field, plus the plaza area and then, of course, people in the bleachers are more than welcome to come up and use it as well,” he said.

Local News
