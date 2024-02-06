City of Cape Girardeau constructing new bathrooms for Capaha Field

“This has always been something where we wanted a more permanent restroom, a little bit nicer facility for people to use there at the ballfield,” Horrell said.

Parks and Recreation Foundation, Cape Catfish and Southeast Missouri State University worked in conjunction to pay for the project. They will each pay one-third of the final cost of the structure. The projected budget for the bathroom’s construction amounts to $205,081, Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian. He said the cost could vary when the project is eventually completed.

Horrell said the men’s restroom will contain three urinals and two toilets, while the women’s will contain five toilets.

“This (bathroom) will help serve the home run deck at the field, plus the plaza area and then, of course, people in the bleachers are more than welcome to come up and use it as well,” he said.