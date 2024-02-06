The city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and Veterans Memorial at 8 a.m. Monday. The barricades are to direct oncoming traffic from the north to the SportsPlex parking lot for the solar eclipse viewing.

The department stated the barricades will be moved onto the west side of Veterans Memorial and Limbaugh Lane around 12:40 p.m.

“Barricades will be placed at Veterans Memorial and Jim Drury Way. All vehicles will exit Jim Drury to Limbaugh southbound,” the department stated in a news release.

The department outlined that it didn’t want people to use more than one parking spot and all parking is “first come, first serve.” The traffic will exit east onto Jim Drury Way to Limbaugh Lane.

The Cape police also stated that vehicles will be prohibited from parking on the shoulders of the area, including along Kingshighway, Limbaugh Lane, Interstate 55 and its on/off ramps.

“Do not use parking spaces to set up chairs, tents, or other items. Do not setup any item that may interfere with traffic in the parking lot. No open flame cooking or gas/electric cookers,” the department stated.