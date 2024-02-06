All sections
NewsApril 7, 2021

City of Cape, Corps of Engineers plan to mark river wall history

The City of Cape Girardeau and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, plan to mark the finish of $20 million in river wall improvement projects in Cape Girardeau over a 15-year period with a ceremony at the wall near the downtown Merriwether Pump station at 11 a.m. April 14...

Southeast Missourian
The Mississippi River approaches the flood wall and the closed gate on Themis Street on March 24 in Cape Girardeau.
The Mississippi River approaches the flood wall and the closed gate on Themis Street on March 24 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

The City of Cape Girardeau and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, plan to mark the finish of $20 million in river wall improvement projects in Cape Girardeau over a 15-year period with a ceremony at the wall near the downtown Merriwether Pump station at 11 a.m. April 14.

A joint statement released Tuesday said a "massive effort" was necessary to enhance the reliability of the original wall, which was initially completed in 1964.

Projects over the span included rock berm stabilization to the existing retaining wall, flood wall joint repairs, toe-drain replacement, soil stabilization, closure gate seal replacement, two renovated pump stations and miscellaneous structural and culvert work.

In 2008, ownership, operation and maintenance of the flood wall and levee system were transferred to the City of Cape Girardeau. Prior to 13 years ago, the North Main Street and Main Street Levee Improvement Districts operated the system.

Planned for the ceremony are a commemorative photo, some brief remarks and opportunities for self-guided tours by attendees.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony may be moved to Shawnee Park Center.

