City of Cape considering term limits for boards, commissions

Cape Girardeau City Council will consider making it easier for citizens to serve on city boards and commissions when it convenes again in September.

Many city panels limit the length of service to three consecutive full terms.

“If we limit service to one or two terms, it will open up slots for residents who haven’t had the opportunity before,” city manager Scott Meyer said.

The process

Meyer, who this week announced his retirement effective in June, said a “term limits” change would require passage of an ordinance.

“We’d like to see more (people) get involved and with more diversity in terms of race, gender, city ward and generally in their ideas,” he said.

Cape Girardeau has 22 citizen panels in all, most meeting regularly and some as the need arises. Members serve on a volunteer basis and do not receive any compensation.

“We typically have a lot of interest in the Golf Course Advisory and Parks and Recreation boards,” said Bob Fox, mayor since 2018.

“We don’t have as much participation in the Tree Board,” he said.

Attendance clause

The city has a tough policy in terms of attendance.

An appointed person to a city panel is automatically removed if three consecutive meetings are missed.

“Right now, there are no excuses to the attendance policy,” Meyer said.

“We might look to relax the requirement and offer a waiver to the ‘three-misses-and-you’re out’ policy if the city manager or mayor approve it,” he said.