City of Cape: Campaign yard signs cannot be recycled

Tripp said he knows of some municipalities in the St. Louis area where residents are being allowed to drop yard signs off with other recycling materials, “but we will not be accepting them in our recycling stream.”

So unless people want to “recycle” them to support candidates or causes in an upcoming election, campaign yard signs may only be discarded along with standard waste materials.

“In the past, the majority of the signs have come in through the (regular) waste stream,” he said, but so far this year, “I really haven’t noticed a big amount (of signs) yet.”

The solid waste superintendent said while the signs themselves cannot be recycled, the metal support frameworks used to mount the signs may be discarded with other recycled materials.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.