NewsJanuary 29, 2021

City of Cape asking for endangered-buildings nominations

Southeast Missourian
The Esquire Theater, seen here Feb. 20, 2018, has been on the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission's Endangered Buildings List twice: in 2012, before moving to the "watch" list in 2018, and then again in 2020.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Endangered Buildings List.

The commission first introduced the list in 2012 to promote awareness of buildings and structures in the community that, in the opinion of the commission, have historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost because of significant deterioration and/or imminent demolition.

Nominations may be submitted online at www.cityofcape.org/HPC, by email to cityplanning@cityofcape.org or by mail to: Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, 401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

Nominations must include all the following:

  • The building address or, if there is no address, an adequate description of the location.
  • An explanation of the building’s historic significance.
  • An explanation of why the building is endangered.
  • Suggested actions that could be taken to save the building.
  • A photo of the building in its current condition (PDF, JPEG or TIFF format only for electronic submissions).

The deadline for submitting nominations is March 5. The commission will review the nominations March 17 and adopt the list April 21. Both meetings will be open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 Independence St. (subject to change because of COVID-19).

For questions, contact the Cape Girardeau Planning Services Division by phone at (573) 339-6327 or by email at cityplanning@cityofcape.org.

