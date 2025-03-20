The City of Cape Girardeau announced Thursday, March 20, the launch of the platform TextMyGov, which shares updates and news with residents through text messaging.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau news release, the new text messaging system will officially launch to the public in the spring. City manager Ken Haskin states in the release the platform will allow the city to "enhance" how it communicates with residents.

"We’re always looking for ways to make information more accessible and better serve our community, and TextMyGov provides a simple and effective way to keep our residents informed about what’s happening in Cape Girardeau and ensures that important information reaches our community quickly and directly. We are excited that we now have the ability to engage and stay connected with our citizens as well as enhance resident services by implementing innovative solutions to communicate more efficiently," Haskin states.

An addendum to the release states that once the service is fully developed, the platform will be available "24/7". The platform will allow residents to report issues and receive alerts via their mobile phone text messages using "keywords such as street, litter, alley, bill pay, etc".