NewsMarch 20, 2025

City of Cape announces new platform launch for sharing news, ‘real-time updates’

Cape Girardeau launches TextMyGov, a new platform for real-time updates via text messaging. The service allows citizens to report issues and receive alerts without app downloads, enhancing city communication.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
TextMyGov’s terms and conditions regarding the opt-in policy can be found at https://textmygov.com/opt-in-terms-conditions/.
Screenshot of TextMyGov

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Thursday, March 20, the launch of the platform TextMyGov, which shares updates and news with residents through text messaging.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau news release, the new text messaging system will officially launch to the public in the spring. City manager Ken Haskin states in the release the platform will allow the city to "enhance" how it communicates with residents.

"We’re always looking for ways to make information more accessible and better serve our community, and TextMyGov provides a simple and effective way to keep our residents informed about what’s happening in Cape Girardeau and ensures that important information reaches our community quickly and directly. We are excited that we now have the ability to engage and stay connected with our citizens as well as enhance resident services by implementing innovative solutions to communicate more efficiently," Haskin states.

An addendum to the release states that once the service is fully developed, the platform will be available "24/7". The platform will allow residents to report issues and receive alerts via their mobile phone text messages using "keywords such as street, litter, alley, bill pay, etc".

The email states people can receive information or a response from the city with no cost or having to download an app.

“We believe this is one avenue the city can utilize to better serve our citizens," Haskin states in the addendum.

According to the release, city residents could receive a text message from 91896, which is from the City of Cape Girardeau activating the service. People can opt out by texting "STOP" to the number or can opt-in by texting "CAPE" to the number and then replying "YES" when asked to confirm.

Information on the terms and privacy policy of TextMyGov can be found at https://textmygov.com/opt-in-terms-conditions/.

