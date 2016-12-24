City may spend $5.1M to address Arena Park flooding

The city of Cape Girardeau may spend more than $5 million to control stormwater at Arena Park.

The project is estimated at $5.1 million, but it could cost more if the project is expanded because of the new police station being constructed adjacent to the park, city officials said.

City staff have listed it as the top stormwater project that could be funded if voters approve extension of the park/stormwater sales tax in 2018.

Assistant public works director Stan Polivick said there is good reason to address the risk of flooding along Arena Creek that borders the park's eastern edge.

"We have been fortunate that we have not had a major flood when the SEMO District Fair is going on," he said.

Polivick said the area has been hit by flash floods in the past. In 2013, heavy rains put "two feet of water in the park."

"It flooded the park in just a few minutes," he said.

If that had happened during fair week in September, it could have wreaked havoc, Polivick said.

The small creek can't handle a huge volume of water from upstream.