City manager withdraws as candidate for N. Dakota job

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin was among four finalists named for the city administrator position in Fargo, North Dakota. Haskin dropped out of consideration for the position Thursday, according to Gregg Schildberger, Fargo's director of communications and governmental affairs.

Numerous attempts for comment from Haskin prior to publication were unsuccessful.

Haskin, along with other candidates -- Pat Oman, James Puffalt and Michael Redlinger -- accepted invitations for an in-person interview with the position's selection committee at 7 a.m. Friday, which would be livestreamed to the public, according to a Wednesday release from Fargo. Redlinger was selected by the committee after Friday's process.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder said Friday she wasn't aware Haskin was a finalist for the position until Thursday. In a brief statement on the matter, Kinder said, "It's apparent that our city manager has been contacted by recruiters" and that it was to be expected given Haskin's credentials and qualifications. The mayor said she would not comment further on the matter, saying it's a personnel issue and the City Council has yet to meet to discuss it.