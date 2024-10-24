City manager withdraws as candidate for N. Dakota job

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin was among four finalists named for the city administrator position in Fargo, North Dakota. Haskin dropped out of consideration for the position Thursday, according to Gregg Schildberger, Fargo's director of communications and governmental affairs.
Numerous attempts for comment from Haskin prior to publication were unsuccessful.
Haskin, along with other candidates -- Pat Oman, James Puffalt and Michael Redlinger -- accepted invitations for an in-person interview with the position's selection committee at 7 a.m. Friday, which would be livestreamed to the public, according to a Wednesday release from Fargo. Redlinger was selected by the committee after Friday's process.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder said Friday she wasn't aware Haskin was a finalist for the position until Thursday. In a brief statement on the matter, Kinder said, "It's apparent that our city manager has been contacted by recruiters" and that it was to be expected given Haskin's credentials and qualifications. The mayor said she would not comment further on the matter, saying it's a personnel issue and the City Council has yet to meet to discuss it.
Two council members -- Tameka Randle and Dan Presson -- responded to requests for comment but did not provide remarks. Council members Robbie Guard, Mark Bliss, Nate Thomas and Shannon Truxel did not respond to requests for comment.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said during the livestream Friday he believed media pressure and the public nature of the interviews was a driving factor in two finalists -- including Haskin -- not participating in the final step of the process.
Haskin was among 31 applicants for the position of shepherding the city in North Dakota, according to a news release from Fargo. The city has around 2,000 municipal employees and a population of more than 126,000; compared to Cape Girardeau's 660 employees and population around 40,000.
Haskin was officially named city manager for Cape Girardeau in April 2021. He was previously city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas.
Former Fargo city administrator Bruce P. Grubb retired in June 2022. Redlinger took over as the interim city administrator during the search. He was previously assistant city administrator.
