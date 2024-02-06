City manager: TIF sparks major redevelopment downtown

Tax-increment financing has sparked major redevelopment in Cape Girardeau's downtown, city manager Scott Meyer told the local school board Monday.

Two projects have been approved for TIFs since April 2016, which has spurred $25.6 million in private investment, Meyer said.

"We think the downtown TIF has been successful," he said.

With the TIF incentive, a developer can receive a percentage of the increased property taxes and sales taxes generated by that new development to recover some of the project expenses.

That means local taxing entities such as the city and the Cape Girardeau School District won't receive the added tax money for a number of years.

But Meyer said the tax incentive is worth it.

Without it, two major redevelopment projects would not have happened, Meyer said.

Other TIF projects could be on the horizon.

The city has received "inquiries" involving other possible developments in downtown, he told the school board.

Meyer told school officials the city is "pretty tough" on developers seeking TIFs. Developers, he said, must demonstrate to city officials the projects cannot be done without such financing.

TIF districts are designed to provide financial incentives to redevelop properties by reinvesting the increased tax revenue generated by the project to aid the development.