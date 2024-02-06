City, library team to offer free Wi-Fi in Cape Girardeau parks

The Cape Girardeau Public Library recently partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to bring free Wi-Fi access to the city's public parks.
"We know having access to Wi-Fi is a necessity in today's world," library director Katie Hill Earnhart said. "We also know there is an alarming number of residents in our community that do not have access to reliable, high-speed internet. We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Parks and Recreation Department on this project."
This opportunity was made possible by a Coronavirus Relief Funds Broadband Funding for Distance Learning and Telehealth in Libraries Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the Missouri State Library.
Wi-Fi access points have been installed in Shawnee Park, Indian Park, Capaha Park, Arena Park, Kiwanis Park, Ranney Park and Washington Park. The access points are available for anyone to use free of charge, and no library card is required.
"Utilizing the city parks for access points allows us to provide free internet access in established, well-lit, and safe locations," Earnhart said. "Our hope is that we provide access for those needing to complete school work online, telehealth appointments or those seeking employment."
More information about the library's Community Wi-Fi project may be found at www.capelibrary.org/community-wifi.