City job fair shows fruits of use tax

The City of Cape Girardeau's job fair last week could soon result in numerous filled positions at the municipal level.

"We're very hopeful to start making offers soon," Gina Snyder, the city's human resources director, said.

The June 22 fair was attended by 84 people and resulted in 69 applications on the day. The city had an additional 138 applications for its 40 or so open positions, in the past week. Snyder credited the use tax benefits for the boost in interest.

"I think the increase in the starting pay along with the certification stipend and the experience stipend for some of our positions has the applications in," Snyder said.