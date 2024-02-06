All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 29, 2022

City job fair shows fruits of use tax

The City of Cape Girardeau's job fair last week could soon result in numerous filled positions at the municipal level. "We're very hopeful to start making offers soon," Gina Snyder, the city's human resources director, said. The June 22 fair was attended by 84 people and resulted in 69 applications on the day. The city had an additional 138 applications for its 40 or so open positions, in the past week. Snyder credited the use tax benefits for the boost in interest...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau's job fair last week could soon result in numerous filled positions at the municipal level.

"We're very hopeful to start making offers soon," Gina Snyder, the city's human resources director, said.

The June 22 fair was attended by 84 people and resulted in 69 applications on the day. The city had an additional 138 applications for its 40 or so open positions, in the past week. Snyder credited the use tax benefits for the boost in interest.

"I think the increase in the starting pay along with the certification stipend and the experience stipend for some of our positions has the applications in," Snyder said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The tax passed by voters in November will generate an estimated $2.3 million to the city's general fund which will be used entirely to bolster employee salaries. Base salaries for the city increased 11.7% as of June 25, and have been advertised by the human resources department since early June, when they were made official.

Snyder said there is still a problem with finding qualified candidates for certain positions such as law enforcement or city positions that require a CDL. Even after the wave of applicants is processed and offers are made, the city will likely still have openings in those areas, Snyder said.

At the City Council workshop June 22, Cape Girardeau Police Department assistant chief Adam Glueck said the department had significant problems generating applicants for positions such as dispatchers and jailers. Glueck said at the meeting the jail had 10 vacancies and only 21 applicants dating back to July 2021. Glueck added the department had 15 officer vacancies.

Despite possible hiring problems in specific areas, the human resources director said the fair was a success. Face to face interaction was important, she said, and the fair gave potential applicants an opportunity to dig further into positions to see whether they were interested.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy