A St. Louis-based home-goods retailer Here Today is poised to open a store in Cape Girardeau’s Town Plaza before the end of the year, according to the company’s website.

The city issued a building permit earlier this month for an interior remodel of 2102 William St. in the Town Plaza subdivision. The company website lists the new location as 2106 William St., which previously housed Sears and the NARS call center.

Here Today is advertising part-time retail positions and seasonal workers for the Cape Girardeau location.

Here Today stores sell a variety of goods including footwear, bedding and frozen French fries, according to online listings from existing stores.

The company, which opened its first store in Florissant, Missouri, in 2013, has eight stores in and around St. Louis. The Cape Girardeau store and another in Jefferson City, Missouri, are scheduled to open this fall, according to the company website.

Another store in Springfield, Illinois, is expected to open spring 2018.