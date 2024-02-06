All sections
NewsApril 9, 2021
City hopeful Broadway will reopen soon following fire
The 800 block of Broadway, closed since March 31 when fire damaged the vacant Broadway Theatre building, could reopen "in the next few days," according to Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau's deputy city manager. The fire caused extensive damage to the roof and second floor of the 100-year-old theater near the building's north entrance facing Broadway...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
A clean up crew picks up debris in front of the former Broadway Theatre on Thursday as they begin to inspect the building before it is stabilized in Cape Girardeau.
A clean up crew picks up debris in front of the former Broadway Theatre on Thursday as they begin to inspect the building before it is stabilized in Cape Girardeau.

The 800 block of Broadway, closed since March 31 when fire damaged the vacant Broadway Theatre building, could reopen "in the next few days," according to Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau's deputy city manager.

The fire caused extensive damage to the roof and second floor of the 100-year-old theater near the building's north entrance facing Broadway.

On Thursday, building owner Phil Brinson obtained a right of way permit to erect fencing on the sidewalk along Broadway in front of the former theater to allow removal of what Mehner described as "unsafe brick" from the structure's north wall.

"We must ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicles first and foremost," she said. "Until we are certain there is no risk, Broadway will remain closed (but) we are hopeful the property owner will have that work done in the next few days and we can open Broadway soon."

If the work does not begin "in a timely manner," Mehner told the Southeast Missourian the city "may take emergency measures to secure the building and get the street open."

