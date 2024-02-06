City hopeful Broadway will reopen soon following fire

On Thursday, building owner Phil Brinson obtained a right of way permit to erect fencing on the sidewalk along Broadway in front of the former theater to allow removal of what Mehner described as "unsafe brick" from the structure's north wall.

"We must ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicles first and foremost," she said. "Until we are certain there is no risk, Broadway will remain closed (but) we are hopeful the property owner will have that work done in the next few days and we can open Broadway soon."

If the work does not begin "in a timely manner," Mehner told the Southeast Missourian the city "may take emergency measures to secure the building and get the street open."