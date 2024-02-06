City hall project to preserve structure's history

A design-build team plans to preserve the beauty of the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex and construct an addition that will blend in with the existing architecture.

Contractor Phil Penzel's design-build team was recently chosen by the Cape Girardeau City Council for the $12 million project to repurpose the old buildings as a new city hall.

While the design has yet to be finalized in consultation with city officials, Penzel said his team is focused on restoring the exteriors of the historic structures in developing the new city hall.

Penzel said the design won't look like a concept presented to the City Council in June by consulting architect Christopher Chiodini, which proposed a modern addition to link the two buildings.

"One of the take-aways in looking at the other design is you are covering up the historic relevance of it. We didn't want to do that," he said Thursday.

"It is our intention to restore things back to their original form," Penzel said.

Several window spaces in the old courthouse were bricked up years ago. Penzel said the team wants to put windows back in those spaces as originally designed.

Penzel said the addition likely would have a brick exterior, complementing the brick exteriors of the courthouse and Annex. "We are thinking we want to tie the two together to give it more of campus look, so to speak," he said.

The new addition will be designed in a way "where we don't have to undermine the footings" of the historic buildings.

"We will do new footings away from the buildings and cantilever it in for a soft touch," Penzel said.

While the addition will be connected to the courthouse and Annex, plans call for cutting into the historic brick walls as little as possible, he said.

Cape Girardeau's iconic courthouse dates to 1854. The Annex was originally built as a Carnegie Library, which opened in 1922.

A modern addition was added to the front of the building in 1959.

Penzel said his team's plan calls for removing the modern addition.