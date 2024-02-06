City gives not-for-profit 90 days to repair Broadway Theatre building

It seemed the Broadway Theatre building's future literally went up in flames March 31 when a fire damaged much of the structure's roof and second floor. Though, a condemnation hearing Monday determined it may still have some time left.

The building at 805 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau is currently in possession of Cape Broadway Theatre, a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit led by Suzanne Hightower. Lawyer Steve Southard oversaw Monday's condemnation hearing for the city and granted Hightower 90 days to bring the building up to code.

Without the extension, the building would have been demolished or handed over to a city prosecutor who would determine the building's fate.

Hightower said she felt relieved to receive the extension, but there's lots of work to be done.

"I am a little overwhelmed trying to get the fundraising done," Hightower said.

Cape Broadway Theatre has made several fundraising efforts to bring the building up to the city's code, including the Cape Broadway Theatre Festival in July.

Hightower said Cape Broadway Theatre would need to raise $150,000 to $300,000 to stabilize the building's front facade, which is currently supported by scaffolding. The building also needs a new roof, she said.

The structure's previous owner, Phil Brinson, received an order to repair the building in late July, according to city manager Ryan Shrimplin. The city later scheduled a hearing after repairs were not made.

Hightower may request another extension if the building is not up to code after her new 90-day deadline. The city may grant the extension if an inspector finds progress has been made, Southard said at the hearing.