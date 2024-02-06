All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 14, 2021

City gives not-for-profit 90 days to repair Broadway Theatre building

It seemed the Broadway Theatre building's future literally went up in flames March 31 when a fire damaged much of the structure's roof and second floor. Though, a condemnation hearing Monday determined it may still have some time left. The building at 805 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau is currently in possession of Cape Broadway Theatre, a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit led by Suzanne Hightower. ...

Monica Obradovic
The former Broadway Theatre has roof damage after a fire the day before as seen from above April 1 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The former Broadway Theatre has roof damage after a fire the day before as seen from above April 1 in downtown Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

It seemed the Broadway Theatre building's future literally went up in flames March 31 when a fire damaged much of the structure's roof and second floor. Though, a condemnation hearing Monday determined it may still have some time left.

The building at 805 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau is currently in possession of Cape Broadway Theatre, a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit led by Suzanne Hightower. Lawyer Steve Southard oversaw Monday's condemnation hearing for the city and granted Hightower 90 days to bring the building up to code.

Without the extension, the building would have been demolished or handed over to a city prosecutor who would determine the building's fate.

Hightower said she felt relieved to receive the extension, but there's lots of work to be done.

"I am a little overwhelmed trying to get the fundraising done," Hightower said.

Cape Broadway Theatre has made several fundraising efforts to bring the building up to the city's code, including the Cape Broadway Theatre Festival in July.

Hightower said Cape Broadway Theatre would need to raise $150,000 to $300,000 to stabilize the building's front facade, which is currently supported by scaffolding. The building also needs a new roof, she said.

The structure's previous owner, Phil Brinson, received an order to repair the building in late July, according to city manager Ryan Shrimplin. The city later scheduled a hearing after repairs were not made.

Hightower may request another extension if the building is not up to code after her new 90-day deadline. The city may grant the extension if an inspector finds progress has been made, Southard said at the hearing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

If no progress has been made, Cape Girardeau's city code states the condemned building will be demolished.

Future vision

Hightower estimated her overall project to restore and reopen the theater would cost $15 million.

Future plans for the Broadway Theatre include building an addition to its side that would make room for an elevator and commercial rental spaces, Hightower said. A restaurant with outdoor seating would reside on its roof, she added.

Hightower described the building as a potential "mixed venue" for theater, music, esports events and more.

Though, for now, Hightower said her focus remains on stabilizing the building's front.

Can she do it in 90 days?

"It depends on how much money we raise," Hightower said.

To get involved with Cape Broadway Theatre's fundraising efforts, follow the not-for-profit's Facebook page at facebook.com/capebroadwaytheatre.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy