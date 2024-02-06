City extends former Broadway Theatre repair order to March

Nearly a year after a fire damaged the former Broadway Theatre building, efforts are still in the works to repair the historic structure.

On Jan. 26, City of Cape Girardeau staff granted the building's owner a 45-day extension to repair the building's front facade.

The extension follows a September hearing where a representative of the city granted the owner 90 days to repair the building's front facade starting late October.

Cape Broadway Theatre, a not-for-profit with a mission to revitalize the former theater, owns the building. Before the 45-day extension, the not-for-profit had until Jan. 25 to stabilize the building's front facade.

A fire in March in the front of the building burned much of its top floor and roof.

No work has been done to repair the building, according to deputy city manager Molly Mehner.

Cape Broadway Theatre board president Suzanne Hightower said it will take approximately $1 million to repair the building's facade and replace the building's damaged roof.

So far, the not-for-profit has raised $15,000. The sum has been used to pay for the services of a historic preservation specialist, architectural fees and company formation, according to Hightower.

The Internal Revenue Service recently approved Cape Broadway Theatre for 501(c)(3) status, according to Hightower. Searches on not-for-profit databases show the organization is classified as a performing arts center.

Six members serve on Cape Broadway Theatre's board: Hightower, Christopher Snider, Marc Fineman, Daniel Myers-Bowman, Ed Crowley and Patrick Koetting.

She said board members have paid $10,000 out of their own pockets for taxes and additional architectural and accounting fees.

Hightower has sought additional funding through grants.