A Cape Girardeau banquet hall has been denied a city liquor license after police cited several incidents of violence in the vicinity of the south-side business and said the hall should be held to a different standard than bars and other establishments.

While shootings and other violent disturbances have occurred near other businesses in the city, police Lt. Brad Smith wrote in a report accompanying the denial letter those businesses are “open to the public and anyone can show up.”

Smith wrote the River Valley Banquet Center, 631 S. Sprigg St., “is booked ahead of time and he (owner Ricky Werner) or his manager can do some research ... to make sure that the people he is renting to are not affiliated with gun violence or the performers have had a history of fights or promote violence.”

The officer added Werner’s “lack of responsibility as an owner/manager/partner is a public safety concern and Mr. Werner should not be able to obtain a license.”

Werner has appealed city manager Scott Meyer’s decision to not renew the retail liquor by the drink and Sunday sales liquor license.

Werner and his attorney, Ron Garms, have said the city has unfairly sought to shut down the banquet hall. They said the hall was not to blame for the three incidents cited by police.

Violent incidents have occurred in the past outside downtown bars and they have not been closed down by the city, Garms said.

He said it appears the banquet center has been singled out because it is in the south part of the city.

“A great many of his customers have been black,” he said.

City officials in May said they wanted to shut down the center in the aftermath of a weekend shooting incident in which approximately 50 shots were fired.

The incident occurred April 27.

No one was struck by the bullets in the April 27 incident, according to police. The discovery of 42 shell casings showed shots were fired by at least three people outside the banquet center, police said. Eight vehicles were struck by bullets.

City officials said the incident was just the latest violent episode at River Valley Banquet Center.