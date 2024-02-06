City deer hunt hits record number

The City of Cape Girardeau deer hunt had a record year in 2023, with hunters harvesting 23 deer across their five hunting periods, and Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking to possibly expand the hunt to private property in coming years.
This year the hunt expanded from six locations to 11. The hunt outperformed both years before -- with four deer taken in 2022 and 13 in 2021. Patrolman Ty Metzger said not only did expanding to more locations help the hunt but the weather cooperated as well.
"The temperatures dropped. We had a really, you know, a cooler start to the season," Metzger said. "Last year we were in a really bad drought. It was hard. It was hot in the very beginning of the season or more toward midseason."
He noted "roughly 45 hunters" participated this year. Metzger said he would like to increase participation from around nine hunters in each period to 16 next year.
Metzger said as of recently the police department hasn't received any calls about unethical or unlawful hunters. He said since the hunts have taken place on the outskirts of the city and don't address deer in the inner parts of the city, he's looking to try to possibly start private property hunts.
"A private property hunt that would coincide with state regulation for deer only," Metzger said. "Of course, we would still have some of our stipulations -- minimum age, and of course, the very same requirements that are for our managed hunts as well -- with just a couple of minor exceptions there."
Metzger said the idea of private property hunts is still in the brainstorming phase, but he looks to propose it to the city council for the hunts in 2024 and beyond. He said the managed hunts would occur first because of a state deadline and would look to have the private property hunts after.
