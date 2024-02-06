City deer hunt hits record number

He noted "roughly 45 hunters" participated this year. Metzger said he would like to increase participation from around nine hunters in each period to 16 next year.

Metzger said as of recently the police department hasn't received any calls about unethical or unlawful hunters. He said since the hunts have taken place on the outskirts of the city and don't address deer in the inner parts of the city, he's looking to try to possibly start private property hunts.

"A private property hunt that would coincide with state regulation for deer only," Metzger said. "Of course, we would still have some of our stipulations -- minimum age, and of course, the very same requirements that are for our managed hunts as well -- with just a couple of minor exceptions there."

Metzger said the idea of private property hunts is still in the brainstorming phase, but he looks to propose it to the city council for the hunts in 2024 and beyond. He said the managed hunts would occur first because of a state deadline and would look to have the private property hunts after.