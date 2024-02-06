City, county voters to decide tax issues in April election

A pair of half-cent sales taxes will be on the line when voters in Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County go to the polls April 7.

Cape Girardeau residents will be asked whether they wish to renew the city's Transportation Trust Fund sales tax for another five years to fund a number of street projects.

Meanwhile, voters throughout the county will decide the fate of a countywide half-cent Law Enforcement Public Safety Sales Tax proposed by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and placed on the April ballot by the County Commission.

Several hundred members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce heard an overview of both tax issues Friday at the chamber's monthly First Friday Coffee.

At that meeting, it was announced the chamber board has voted to "fully support" the Transportation Trust Fund extension, also known as TTF6.

However, it was also announced the chamber board has chosen not to endorse the law enforcement sales tax proposal and has instead recommend county voters "seek education" on the ballot issue.

"A 'yes' vote on the Transportation Trust Fund 6 extension helps place our community in a stronger economic position and creates and better quality of life for those our infrastructure serves," according to a statement released by the chamber.

In a separate statement about the Law Enforcement Public Safety Sales Tax, it was noted that while the chamber board "believes additional revenue is needed by the Sheriff's Department and has been a longtime supporter of public safety efforts," the board "also recognizes many businesses and community members are seeking clarity on the proposed tax."

The statement went on to say the board "has heard from several chamber members who recognize the significant revenue increase with this proposed tax and seek clarity on how the revenue raised over and above the outlined budget will be spent and whether those expenditures will be related to law enforcement efforts."

Transportation Trust Fund

If approved, the five-year TTF6 ballot issue is expected to generate approximately $25 million, which will be used for a number of specific street construction projects as well as pavement maintenance and repair and other transportation system needs.

Street projects earmarked for funding under TTF6 would include: