Operating revenue for the city of Cape Girardeau is expected to total more than $72 million in fiscal 2019. Still, the city can't afford to give employees even a 1 percent raise, city officials said Thursday.

At a special study session to review the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, city staff and council members expressed concern about flat sales tax revenue and how to pay for operations in the future.

City officials have projected operating revenue will total slightly more than $72 million, with expenses budgeted at more than $71 million.

Expenses for city operations have grown by about $20 million since 2011, city finance director John Richbourg said.

Mayor Bob Fox said the city has implemented numerous capital improvements funded with sales tax revenue approved by voters. But he said city officials have let the operating needs "slide a bit."

While the city does have reserve funds, Fox said that "the bottom line is we have to have more revenue."

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said the council may have to consider a real estate tax or some other type of tax. Guard said the city cannot continue to seek increased sales taxes.

Council members and city staff have voiced concern growing internet sales will lead to decreased sales tax revenue for the city. City officials are discussing placing a use-tax measure on the ballot next year in an effort to tax out-of-state purchases including internet sales.

City manager Scott Meyer said without increased revenue, city officials in future years may have to cut services.

But Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said the city needs to look at "finding efficiencies" rather than cutting services or adding taxes.

Richbourg estimated a 1 percent pay raise for city employees would cost about $190,000 a year.

Presson said, "That doesn't seem like a lot of money."