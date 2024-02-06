City council to hear zoning request for bait shop, grocery in Red Star

A few blocks north of the Red Star Access on the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau, there’s a white building with an American flag painted on one side.

Right now, it houses The River’s Edge Automotive, but owner Lester Chapman Jr. thinks the building has potential beyond its present use.

Chapman, who owns the property at 1237 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, said by phone Friday he requested rezoning of the property from R-2, single family urban residential, to M-1, light manufacturing/industrial, because he wants to begin converting the building to a retail space for bait and tackle and light groceries.

Two bays of the auto repair shop will be converted, Chapman said. Concrete blocks are bought, he said. He’ll use those to section off the retail area, he said, and he plans to install a drop ceiling and add paint.

Chapman said he expects to have the retail side ready by spring 2018.

According to the planning and zoning application, Chapman plans to have water tanks for minnows to sell, as well as night crawlers.

Light grocery items would include bread, milk, lunch meat and other items along those lines, Chapman said.

He bought the business in 2014 after working there for about 10 years, he said. Over that time, he said he’s watched the surrounding neighborhood.

“I think it’d be good for the community,” Chapman said.

For a local who needs a quick trip to the grocery store for a small item or two, Chapman said, there aren’t many grocery options nearby.

This store would serve that need, he said.