Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve a contractor for the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Councilman Robbie Guard was absent from the meeting.

Council members approved KCI Construction Co. to head up the new 20,000-square-foot terminal project following a lengthy, in-depth presentation from Jodi Cooper, program manager for Burns & McDonnell — a consulting firm hired by the city for the process.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said the new terminal will help with the "growth and development" of the airport. The project has been in the works since 2018.

"You have to have facilities meet the demand, you know, passengers have become accustomed to certain amenities and we want to be able to provide those amenities to our community," Amos said.

The Springfield, Missouri-based contractor was recommended by city staff and by a unanimous vote from the Airport Advisory Board during a closed session in November. The Federal Aviation Administration has also concurred with the recommendation.

The selection process has been a monthslong endeavor. Five contractors submitted bid proposals by the late September deadline. The list was shortlisted to three, KCI, Penzel Construction Co. Inc. and Robinson Industrial and Heavy Contracting Inc.

The remaining candidates participated in an interview Oct. 25 and presented pricing proposals scored by a group comprised of Amos, Advisory Board members Richard Knote and Jeff Brune, city engineer Amy Ferris, former deputy city manager Molly Mehner and representatives of Burns & McDonnell. Penzel received the highest score for that section.