The Public Works Department and Alliance Water Resources outlined years worth of improvements needed for the city’s water treatment plant and distribution system to the City Council on Monday, May 6.

The “necessary” changes for the plant and distribution system are scheduled for a timeline from 2024 to 2033 and beyond. The full range of improvements has a projected cost of $120,078,700 with the changes to the plant amounting to $19,951,700.

The improvements to the plant are the only portion of the plan that has any funding to this date. The funded portions include the changing of their lime system and filter system. The current state of their lime system was addressed at a May 6 council meeting where the council approved a new high-density lime system to replace their pebble lime system. The current system only works with two clarifiers, but the new system would run with all three clarifiers at the plant, as well as a proposed fourth clarifier.

Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings said the needed improvements facility stem from three things: changes in their source water, the city’s expansion and their aging infrastructure. He said they still don’t know what has caused the change in the source water, but it slowly started a couple of years ago and has gotten much worse in the last year.

Ridings said the wells they get their source water from have become worse over time.

“There’s four wells down there and they go south to north,” Ridings said. “It’s one by one, those wells are getting worse so something’s moving through the aquifer.”

He said they know some of the characteristics of the water that are changing, but haven’t been able to identify what’s eating all the chlorine up in the water. Ridings also said after they feed the disinfectant, they lose more water than they ever used to.

The water that goes out to the city is disinfected with a bond of ammonia and chlorine to make chloramine. Ridings said if they end up with too much ammonia it can cause nitrites and nitrates, which can be hazardous to infants causing blue baby syndrome. He said they have to use chloramine to treat the water for a large system such as the city of Cape Girardeau because it can travel farther distances and lasts longer.

Ridings assured they don’t let the nitrite levels in the water get too high; it just means they have to drain their tanks more often leaving less water going out to the city. With their planned expansion a installing a fourth secondary settling basin, Ridings said they would help their problem.