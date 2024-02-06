All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 4, 2021

City Council gets positive report on Cape street conditions

This story is updated. Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday. City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there are 226 miles of city-owned and maintained streets in Cape Girardeau, an estimated 33 million square feet of pavement...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The arm of a pothole-patching truck is operated by a City of Cape Girardeau maintenance worker Jan. 31, 2019.
The arm of a pothole-patching truck is operated by a City of Cape Girardeau maintenance worker Jan. 31, 2019.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday.

City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there are 226 miles of city-owned and maintained streets in Cape Girardeau, an estimated 33 million square feet of pavement.

"The distance in mileage is equivalent to driving to St. Louis and back," Green said.

Brunke, who is the city's former engineer, said about half of Cape Girardeau's streets are evaluated every year.

Mayor Bob Fox encouraged residents to contact the city through its website, cityofcape.org, to report a pothole or a road surface needing a patch.

Fox lauded the June 2 passage of TTF6 (Transportation Trust Fund 6), the latest renewal of the city's half-cent sales tax.

City residents again approved the initiative, which has been in place since 1995, by a 63.7% affirmative vote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Half of the money from (TTF6) will be going to street repair," Fox said.

Notes

  • The new city budget will be presented to the council at its May 17 meeting with final passage anticipated June 1.
  • The council gave its OK to an agreement with Reinhold Electric of St. Louis to install a fiber optic line at the new city hall, 44 N. Lorimier St., which remains under construction.

City offices are to move from their current location, 401 Independence St., no later than Oct. 1.

  • The council heard a presentation from the city's Historic Preservation Commission by city planner Ryan Shrimplin and HPC chairwoman Brianna DeWitt.
  • Tunes at Twilight, Old Town Cape's free downtown concert series, will be held for the first time this year May 14 in a new location.

Because of the building of the new City Hall, all of the 2021 events will be staged in River Campus Park, rather than its usual location of Ivers Square.

  • Fox said he is hopeful the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will be able to perform in the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park for the start of its season June 2.

"There's been a lot of mud, and the weather conditions may possibly delay the concert or force its move to another venue," Fox said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy