City Council gets positive report on Cape street conditions

Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday.

City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there are 226 miles of city-owned and maintained streets in Cape Girardeau, an estimated 33 million square feet of pavement.

"The distance in mileage is equivalent to driving to St. Louis and back," Green said.

Brunke, who is the city's former engineer, said about half of Cape Girardeau's streets are evaluated every year.

Mayor Bob Fox encouraged residents to contact the city through its website, cityofcape.org, to report a pothole or a road surface needing a patch.

Fox lauded the June 2 passage of TTF6 (Transportation Trust Fund 6), the latest renewal of the city's half-cent sales tax.

City residents again approved the initiative, which has been in place since 1995, by a 63.7% affirmative vote.