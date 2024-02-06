City Council approves application for widening of LaCroix trail

Cape Girardeau City Council members authorized the city manager Monday, Aug. 7, to apply for a grant program to enhance a section of the Cape LaCroix Trail.
The grant application is for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) under the Federal Highway Administration, a program that reimburses up to 80% of a project focusing on facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists. TAP funds are distributed by the Missouri Department of Transportation, according to information on MoDOT's website.
The proposed Cape Girardeau project aims to widen the current trail from the Bloomfield Road overpass to the Shawnee Park Sports Complex, increasing its width from 8 feet to 12 feet. The project will address various Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues by realigning the trail and reconstructing uneven or uprooted segments of the paved surface.
To address issues caused by erosion and tree roots growing under the pavement, the project aims to realign that section, ensuring a safe distance from the eroding embankment and effectively reconnecting the trail away from the sloping creek. Funds would also be used to replace wooden planks on three pedestrian bridge structures that have become deteriorated.
TAP applications are due to MoDOT by Thursday, Aug. 24. MoDOT will disburse $29.8 million of funds under TAP. MoDOT's online materials say projects must seek a minimum of $100,000 federal reimbursement, but no more than $500,000.
Senior reporter Bob Miller contributed to this report.
