Cape Girardeau city and civic leaders celebrated the opening of Jim Drury Way on Thursday, naming the street in front of the SportsPlex in honor of the late, outspoken businessman who was often at odds with city officials.
A number of Drury relatives attended the ribbon cutting, including daughter Diane Drury.
Drury told the approximately 30 people gathered at the ceremony the SportsPlex and other facilities would not have happened without her father’s “foresight and fights.”
Over the years, he filed a number of lawsuits against the city.
In the end, Jim Drury and city officials resolved their differences, reaching agreement on the use of hotel and restaurant tax money for economic development.
Diane Drury said her father, who died in 2008, was “a man of respect and trust” and “would be excited” to have a street named in his honor.
“He always stood with the common man,” she told the crowd.
She said the family is “proud of his role in the growth and prosperity” of the city.
Drury’s Midamerica Hotels Corp. played a key role in the development of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
His company submitted the winning design-build proposal, partnering with Penzel Construction Co. on the $12 million, 121,000-square-foot sports complex.
The indoor sports center is scheduled to open in May.
Mayor Harry Rediger said the donation of 10 acres for the SportsPlex project was the “tipping factor” in choosing the
Midamerica proposal.
He said the “renewal of the hotel and restaurant tax” has financed a number of projects.
“Today, we are celebrating the Drury family,” Rediger said, praising the public-private partnership that has spurred economic development.
Rediger said naming a street after Jim Drury is a “great way to honor” his legacy and that of his family.
The mayor said Jim Drury Way will be well-traveled by those coming and going from the SportsPlex.
Deputy city manager Molly Hood said the street is a reminder of the benefits of a public-private partnership.
The extension of Veterans Memorial Drive, which connects to Jim Drury Way, “makes the property ripe for development.”
She added, “Look at all the amazing things we can accomplish when we work together.”
Pertinent address:
Jim Drury Way and Limbaugh Lane, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
