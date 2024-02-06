Cape Girardeau city and civic leaders celebrated the opening of Jim Drury Way on Thursday, naming the street in front of the SportsPlex in honor of the late, outspoken businessman who was often at odds with city officials.

A number of Drury relatives attended the ribbon cutting, including daughter Diane Drury.

Drury told the approximately 30 people gathered at the ceremony the SportsPlex and other facilities would not have happened without her father’s “foresight and fights.”

Over the years, he filed a number of lawsuits against the city.

In the end, Jim Drury and city officials resolved their differences, reaching agreement on the use of hotel and restaurant tax money for economic development.

Jim Drury Way is seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Fred Lynch

Diane Drury said her father, who died in 2008, was “a man of respect and trust” and “would be excited” to have a street named in his honor.

“He always stood with the common man,” she told the crowd.

She said the family is “proud of his role in the growth and prosperity” of the city.

Drury’s Midamerica Hotels Corp. played a key role in the development of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

His company submitted the winning design-build proposal, partnering with Penzel Construction Co. on the $12 million, 121,000-square-foot sports complex.

Lexi Edwards cuts the ribbon at the dedication of Jim Drury Way, with Diane Drury, Morgan Drury, Ally Gerry and Gretchen Tedder, on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Fred Lynch

The indoor sports center is scheduled to open in May.