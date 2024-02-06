All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 14, 2017

City, civic leaders dedicate Jim Drury Way; praise public-private partnership

Cape Girardeau city and civic leaders celebrated the opening of Jim Drury Way on Thursday, naming the street in front of the SportsPlex in honor of the late, outspoken businessman who was often at odds with city officials. A number of Drury relatives attended the ribbon cutting, including daughter Diane Drury...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Diane Drury speaks at the dedication of Jim Drury Way, as her brothers, Ken Drury, left, and John Drury, listen, on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Diane Drury speaks at the dedication of Jim Drury Way, as her brothers, Ken Drury, left, and John Drury, listen, on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.Fred Lynch

Cape Girardeau city and civic leaders celebrated the opening of Jim Drury Way on Thursday, naming the street in front of the SportsPlex in honor of the late, outspoken businessman who was often at odds with city officials.

A number of Drury relatives attended the ribbon cutting, including daughter Diane Drury.

Drury told the approximately 30 people gathered at the ceremony the SportsPlex and other facilities would not have happened without her father’s “foresight and fights.”

Over the years, he filed a number of lawsuits against the city.

In the end, Jim Drury and city officials resolved their differences, reaching agreement on the use of hotel and restaurant tax money for economic development.

Jim Drury Way is seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Jim Drury Way is seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.Fred Lynch

Diane Drury said her father, who died in 2008, was “a man of respect and trust” and “would be excited” to have a street named in his honor.

“He always stood with the common man,” she told the crowd.

She said the family is “proud of his role in the growth and prosperity” of the city.

Drury’s Midamerica Hotels Corp. played a key role in the development of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

His company submitted the winning design-build proposal, partnering with Penzel Construction Co. on the $12 million, 121,000-square-foot sports complex.

Lexi Edwards cuts the ribbon at the dedication of Jim Drury Way, with Diane Drury, Morgan Drury, Ally Gerry and Gretchen Tedder, on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Lexi Edwards cuts the ribbon at the dedication of Jim Drury Way, with Diane Drury, Morgan Drury, Ally Gerry and Gretchen Tedder, on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.Fred Lynch

The indoor sports center is scheduled to open in May.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mayor Harry Rediger said the donation of 10 acres for the SportsPlex project was the “tipping factor” in choosing the

Midamerica proposal.

He said the “renewal of the hotel and restaurant tax” has financed a number of projects.

“Today, we are celebrating the Drury family,” Rediger said, praising the public-private partnership that has spurred economic development.

Rediger said naming a street after Jim Drury is a “great way to honor” his legacy and that of his family.

The mayor said Jim Drury Way will be well-traveled by those coming and going from the SportsPlex.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood said the street is a reminder of the benefits of a public-private partnership.

The extension of Veterans Memorial Drive, which connects to Jim Drury Way, “makes the property ripe for development.”

She added, “Look at all the amazing things we can accomplish when we work together.”

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Jim Drury Way and Limbaugh Lane, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy