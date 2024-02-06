Renovations to the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex, estimated to cost more than $3.7 million, are among the projects outlined by city staff in a rolling, five-year capital improvements plan.

Development services director Alex McElroy outlined the plan during Tuesday’s city council study session.

Renovating the Common Pleas Courthouse could cost an estimated $2.2 million for everything from lead and asbestos abatement to plumbing, heating and air conditioning and electrical upgrades, and tuck pointing and waterproofing the brick exterior, according to the itemized plan.

Upgrades to the Courthouse Annex, including adding an elevator, could cost nearly $1.5 million, the plan envisions.

How those projects would be paid for has not been determined, according to city staff.

City officials have not decided what to do with the historic courthouse overlooking downtown Cape Girardeau and the adjacent Courthouse Annex.

Mayor Bob Fox said city officials hope to meet soon with representatives of the city’s historical society, the River Heritage Museum, and Southeast Missouri State University to discuss how best to use the properties in the future.

The Common Pleas Courthouse currently houses some circuit court offices and courtrooms. But Cape Girardeau County government plans to vacate the old courthouse in 2020 once it completes a new justice center in Jackson.

Other satellite county offices moved out of the Annex last year. That building is now vacant.

After Tuesday’s meeting, McElroy said city officials will have to make some decisions soon as a result of the impending vacancy.

The five-year plan drawn up by city staff doesn’t spell out possible uses of the old courthouse and Annex.

Cape Girardeau’s iconic courthouse dates to 1854. The Annex was originally built as a Carnegie Library, which opened in 1922.

The city’s Historic Preservation Commission placed the Annex on its annual list of endangered buildings last year.