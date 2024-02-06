City buildings to be used as cooling shelters

As Cape Girardeau County is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 25, city buildings are open as cooling shelters to citizens.
City of Cape Girardeau public facilities -- mainly Osage Centre, City Hall, Shawnee Park Center and Arena Building -- may be used as cooling shelters during normal business hours.
"Our lobbies are public areas, so people are welcome to come in and cool off if they like," said Doug Gannon, Parks and Recreation director.
