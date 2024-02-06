City building code calls for sprinkler system in KFVS building

A Cape Girardeau television station would have to install a costly sprinkler system in its 13-story structure within the next 10 years to meet the city’s building code, fire chief Rick Ennis said Tuesday.

Ennis said the code is warranted because sprinklers save lives and limit fire and smoke damage to buildings.

The City Council adopted the 2015 international building code two years ago, which included a requirement all new and existing high-rise buildings be outfitted with sprinkler systems.

The issue resurfaced at Monday’s City Council meeting after city staff learned the sprinkler requirement and other items contained in appendices to the ordinance accidentally had been left out after a later revision.

Council members approved first reading of a measure that again would include those regulations as originally intended. The measure is scheduled to come up for final approval at the council’s Aug. 7 meeting.

Scott Thomas, vice president and general manager of KFVS12, told the council it could cost $100,000 or more to retrofit the high-rise structure at 310 Broadway with a sprinkler system.

But Ennis said the sprinkler system could be installed in phases between now and 2027, spreading the cost for the company.

Thomas urged the council to look into the issue before adopting the code.

Thomas said Tuesday his biggest concern is the fact the city ordinance would apply retroactively.

Typically, when there is a code or zoning change, “any existing building is grandfathered in,” he said.

“That would be the typical expectation from a business person that is operating in the city,” he said.

If KFVS12 were building a new structure, Thomas said he would have no problem with the city’s sprinkler requirement.

The Hirsch Tower, which houses KFVS12 and a number of tenant businesses, was built in the late 1960s, long before sprinkler systems were being installed in high-rise buildings.

Ennis said the Hirsch Tower is the only high-rise in the city that does not have a sprinkler system.

The code requires sprinklers be installed on all buildings rising more than 75 feet above ground, according to city fire marshal Brian Shaffer.

As a result, any building taller than seven stories would be required to have sprinklers, he said.