Cape Girardeau's board of adjustment refused Thursday to grant a variance needed for a south-side convenience store to continue to sell liquor.

The board voted 5-0 against the request from the owner of The Outlet convenience store for renewal of the license. Board action followed a public hearing at which members of a neighborhood group voiced opposition to the request, citing concerns about homeless and intoxicated people loitering and littering the ground around the store.

A store supporter, however, said closing down the business would not solve the problem of people loitering at the corner of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets.

City staff had recommended the board deny the request to allow the convenience store to sell alcohol.

City code prohibits granting of liquor licenses to any establishments within 200 feet of a church, school or any other building regularly used as a place of religious worship without consent of the adjustment board. The Outlet, located at 341 S. Sprigg St., is within 200 feet of the Salvation Army building, which is considered a church, city staff said.

The SNAP (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please) neighborhood group submitted a petition with 158 signatures in opposition to the liquor-license-renewal request. The Salvation Army earlier had registered its opposition in an email, board chairman Charles Haubold said.

Real estate agent Tom Meyer also expressed opposition in a letter, SNAP member Carolyn Ervin-Mobley told the board.

She said students, who walk from the bus stop to the Salvation Army for an after-school program, frequently have been harassed by drunks outside The Outlet.

Ahmed Raza, who owns the business, said earlier this week when he acquired the business last year, he was not aware he would need the board's approval.

The city board in June 2015 granted a consent for a liquor license at that location for the previous convenience store owner, according to city planner Ryan Shrimplin.

When Raza bought the business, the city mistakenly granted a new liquor license without going back to the board for consent, Shrimplin said in advance of Thursday's meeting.

Raza said before the meeting without a license to sell liquor, he likely would close the store.

Police Lt. Brad Smith told the board police have responded to numerous complaints of loitering, littering, weapons violations and other activities in and around the convenience store over the past year.