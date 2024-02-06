City appeals ruling in Bloomfield Road condemnation case

The city of Cape Girardeau wants an appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision in a Bloomfield Road condemnation case that centers on whether property owners are entitled to higher compensation for “heritage value.”

The city is contesting a judge’s ruling the city must pay an additional $45,000 to the owners of the historic Elmwood property along Bloomfield Road.

City officials last month filed a notice in circuit court to take the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. The notice of appeal was sent Monday to the appellate court.

In court records, the city argues Elmwood Farms can continue to make hay on land that borders the improved street and is not entitled to heritage value.

City manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday the City Council authorized the appeal. Meyer said there are no previous cases in Missouri that address the heritage-value issue.

Judge Rob Fulton ruled in October the city must pay the heritage value in addition to the $90,000 the city previously agreed to pay to settle the land condemnation.

Under state law, a court must approve a 50 percent increase in the condemnation payment if it is found the land had heritage value.

Both sides agreed the Spanish-land-grant property was settled by a Cape Girardeau pioneer family and has been in the same family for more than 200 years.

But the city contended the taking of land for reconstruction and widening of Bloomfield Road and the addition of a recreation trail did not prevent property owners Patrick and Cheryl Evans from using the property in “substantially the same manner” as before the July 2016 taking of the land.

Mary Boner, an attorney for the city, argued in an earlier court document the owners of Elmwood Farms had used the property to make hay.

Commissioners in the condemnation case had concluded the city should pay $55,000 to the property owners, a decision upheld in a July 2016 ruling by Judge Benjamin Lewis.