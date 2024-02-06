All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 6, 2017

City appeals ruling in Bloomfield Road condemnation case

The city of Cape Girardeau wants an appeals court to overturn a judge's decision in a Bloomfield Road condemnation case that centers on whether property owners are entitled to higher compensation for "heritage value." The city is contesting a judge's ruling the city must pay an additional $45,000 to the owners of the historic Elmwood property along Bloomfield Road...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Bloomfield Road is shown in July 2016 before the city of Cape Girardeau widened it later that fall. The city has appealed a ruling in a condemnation case involving the road and the owner of the historic Elmwood property.
Bloomfield Road is shown in July 2016 before the city of Cape Girardeau widened it later that fall. The city has appealed a ruling in a condemnation case involving the road and the owner of the historic Elmwood property.Southeast Missourian file

The city of Cape Girardeau wants an appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision in a Bloomfield Road condemnation case that centers on whether property owners are entitled to higher compensation for “heritage value.”

The city is contesting a judge’s ruling the city must pay an additional $45,000 to the owners of the historic Elmwood property along Bloomfield Road.

City officials last month filed a notice in circuit court to take the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. The notice of appeal was sent Monday to the appellate court.

In court records, the city argues Elmwood Farms can continue to make hay on land that borders the improved street and is not entitled to heritage value.

City manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday the City Council authorized the appeal. Meyer said there are no previous cases in Missouri that address the heritage-value issue.

Judge Rob Fulton ruled in October the city must pay the heritage value in addition to the $90,000 the city previously agreed to pay to settle the land condemnation.

Under state law, a court must approve a 50 percent increase in the condemnation payment if it is found the land had heritage value.

Both sides agreed the Spanish-land-grant property was settled by a Cape Girardeau pioneer family and has been in the same family for more than 200 years.

But the city contended the taking of land for reconstruction and widening of Bloomfield Road and the addition of a recreation trail did not prevent property owners Patrick and Cheryl Evans from using the property in “substantially the same manner” as before the July 2016 taking of the land.

Mary Boner, an attorney for the city, argued in an earlier court document the owners of Elmwood Farms had used the property to make hay.

Commissioners in the condemnation case had concluded the city should pay $55,000 to the property owners, a decision upheld in a July 2016 ruling by Judge Benjamin Lewis.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In his nine-page ruling, Lewis said the owners were not entitled to heritage value because the historic house on the land “will not be disturbed or diminished by the road improvement or the walking trail.”

But in the subsequent settlement, both sides agreed to let a court decide the issue of heritage value.

In deciding that issue, Fulton said he would not consider Lewis’ ruling on the issue.

In the notice of appeal, Boner, the city’s attorney, identified three issues the city may raise. One centers on the legality of a second hearing about heritage value “when the judge presiding over the condemnation proceeding ruled no heritage value was warranted,” she wrote.

The other issues deal with use of property under state law as well as whether “existence of consequential damages” justifies the awarding of heritage value.

Boner argued in a previous court filing consequential damages, such as “loss of privacy and security, change in the road’s grade, slope and visibility, and unsightliness,” were accounted for in the $90,000 payment.

Boner wrote the Elmwood home is “completely out of sight of the road.” She said “the unique architecture of its exterior, the ornate woodwork and stained glass of its interior, its artwork, books and antiquities will not be disturbed or diminished by the road improvement or the walking trail.”

But Evans and his attorney James F. Waltz have argued the road and trail project affects the ability to market Elmwood for its historic value, justifying the added compensation.

Waltz said the city was given an option in the earlier settlement agreement to pay an additional $22,500 to settle all the claims but chose to let a judge decide the heritage-value issue.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy