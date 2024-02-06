City announces work-arounds after cyber attack

Customers should bring bills or account information if they visit City Hall, the message indicated.

Municipal court, set for Tuesday and Thursday, has been cancelled because officials cannot access case information.

Municipal websites began malfunctioning days ago, and city officials at first indicated the cause was an internal issue. However, Thursday, city officials said the city's systems had been compromised because of a cyber attack. Officials said authorities instructed them to avoid acknowledging the attack until further investigations had occurred.