City announces work-arounds after cyber attack

In light of Cape Girardeau municipal government's ongoing information systems problems, city officials announced a work-around for some city services Friday evening.
A text message sent on behalf of the city said residents who normally would use an online method to conduct business with the city may pay utility bills in person at City Hall and those involved with development issues before the city may do so as well. Customers who send payments in the form of a check may continue to do so, unaffected.
Customers should bring bills or account information if they visit City Hall, the message indicated.
Municipal court, set for Tuesday and Thursday, has been cancelled because officials cannot access case information.
Municipal websites began malfunctioning days ago, and city officials at first indicated the cause was an internal issue. However, Thursday, city officials said the city's systems had been compromised because of a cyber attack. Officials said authorities instructed them to avoid acknowledging the attack until further investigations had occurred.
