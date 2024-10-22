Residents appeared Monday, Oct. 21, in front of the Cape Girardeau City Council at City Hall to voice concern over granting a special use permit to KEENMAC LLC for operating a restaurant drive-thru on the alley side of the building.

The property that would house the drive-thru restaurant Roni's Mac Bar would be located at 716 and 718 Broadway. The second and third reading to grant the special use permit was voted 4 to 3 to be tabled to the next council meeting with Mayor Stacy Kinder, Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson and Ward 6 Councilman Mark Bliss voting no to table a motion.

Limbaugh Law Firm attorney Nancy Browne said to the City Council that she is representing several property owners whose properties border the alleyway. She said the property owners were against the special use permit and claimed none of them received notice of planning and zoning hearing.

Browne said not receiving the notice is not against a city ordinance but is against Missouri case law.

"You can't take public property and usurp it for private purposes. And that's basically what is being done here. This is a public alley. And none of these people that are in opposition to this have any problem with this restaurant opening or being used," Browne said to the council. "It is an inverse condemnation."

Browne also said they are potentially violating Missouri Constitutional provision Article 6, sections 23 and 25, "which prohibit any public property being given to any kind of private association or private corporation".

Kinder asked Browne if there had been a lawsuit filed, and she responded "no" and said they are trying to avoid one. Browne said she thinks this was "accidentally" done and not looked into as thoroughly as it should have been.

"I will just state that the city doesn't accidentally go down this road and accidentally make these kinds of actions," Kinder responded to Browne.

Joe Uzoaru told the City Council that his main issue as a property owner is that he won't be a part of the discussion around the alleyway. He said he isn't opposed to the business but to how it was handled.

Lee Schlitt, the owner of 710 Broadway and 714 Broadway, said he's concerned about the heavy use of the parking lot. He said if the alleyway were to be blocked by a drive-thru, it would limit the ways to leave the parking lot.

"I think it's going to be detrimental that we lose our parking, lose access to those buildings," Schlitt said.