Acting on a request from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to allow the emergency procurement of four vehicles for the use of county law enforcement.
"We need to expand our fleet due to additional officers, plus we're being warned newer vehicles are going to be harder to come by next year," Dickerson said. "We bought several cars through the used-vehicle program of the Missouri Highway Patrol and even those will be harder to find (in 2022)."
Dickerson, who said the purchase will be made by tapping the appropriate line item in her department's 2021 budget, won the commission's consent to buy the following:
Dickerson said the Chargers are the same as those already used in sheriff's patrol fleet.
Vehicle purchases will be made through the highway patrol.
The commission also approved, using 2022 budgeted Sheriff's Office funds, an upgrade and replacement of cameras in the county lockup for $299,845 from Stanley Security Systems.
Commissioners gave their OK to a one-year $102,000 contract for 2022 with Cape County Private Ambulance. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said CCPA has contracted with the county continuously since 1994.
