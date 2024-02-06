Acting on a request from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to allow the emergency procurement of four vehicles for the use of county law enforcement.

"We need to expand our fleet due to additional officers, plus we're being warned newer vehicles are going to be harder to come by next year," Dickerson said. "We bought several cars through the used-vehicle program of the Missouri Highway Patrol and even those will be harder to find (in 2022)."

Dickerson, who said the purchase will be made by tapping the appropriate line item in her department's 2021 budget, won the commission's consent to buy the following:

One 2017 Ford Explorer with 50,000 odometer miles with a Ford factory warranty good until 70,000 for $22,500.

Three all-wheel-drive 2019 Dodge Chargers, each priced at $21,900.

Dickerson said the Chargers are the same as those already used in sheriff's patrol fleet.