Of the five new districts, Southeast District will remain based in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Bruce Baxter will continue as Southeast's superintendent.

"Bishop Farr, along with Conference leadership, believed the Conference needed to right-size due to declining trends in the United Methodist Church and the continued strain and division related to disagreements on human sexuality. Missouri Conference last redrew its district lines in 2014. At that time there were almost 800 churches in the conference and the number of districts at that time was decreased from 12 to nine. Currently there are about 700 churches, with an average of 16 churches choosing to close per year since 2014. Prior to the pandemic, 35% or 250 United Methodist churches in the state worshiped 25 people or fewer, making them vulnerable to closure," according to a statement released by the Columbia, Missouri-based conference.

NOTE: The author of this article is a retired member of the Missouri Conference (UMC).