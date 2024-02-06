CIT brings organizations together to help with mental health care

When responding to calls involving someone with a mental health issue, law enforcement officers typically have limited options.

“Right now, the options are leaving them alone, which generally is not a good option; going to our jails, but then we’re criminalizing them; or going to a local emergency room, which is normally not designed for this,” said detective Jason Klaus, a 23-year veteran of the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

Klaus also coordinates the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), a six-year-old partnership of law enforcement agencies, mental health professionals and others focused on providing people with timely and appropriate access to care while diverting them from the criminal justice system.

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair talks about the challenges police face when responding to calls involving people with behavioral health issues Wednesday during the Behavioral Health and Economics Network forum in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz ~ Southeast Missourian

Klaus and other representatives of the CIT program were in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday for the 2019 Behavioral Health and Economics Network forum sponsored by the National Council on Behavioral Health and the Missouri Coalition for Behavioral Healthcare. The forum’s focus was the Missouri CIT program and other crisis response initiatives that work together to assist individuals experiencing mental health crises.

The goal of Wednesday’s gathering, Klaus said, was “to promote crisis intervention training and the work that we’re doing in our communities to show the collaboration of not only law enforcement, but also the behavior health community and other community partners that come together to help with mental health crisis response.”

Forum participants included representatives from the Missouri Department of Mental Health; Cape Girardeau’s Community Counseling Center; Bootheel Counseling Services; SEMO Behavioral Healthcare; the Cape Girardeau Police Department; the sheriff’s departments from Cape Girardeau, Perry and Carter counties; and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Also attending were Missouri Sen. Wayne Wallingford, state Reps. Kathy Swan and Holly Rehder as well as a member of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s staff.

From left, state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, state Rep. Kathy Swan, Lonnie Lusk of the Community Counseling Center and Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair speak Wednesday during the Behavioral Health and Economics Network forum in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz ~ Southeast Missourian

“This is outside the box of what we thought law enforcement was going to be when we all went through our respective academies and started in our law enforcement careers,” Klaus said. “If you had told me 23 years ago that we’d be talking about and focusing on mental illnesses in our communities, I would have told you you’re crazy and that our job is to investigate and fight crime in our communities. Yet we spend so much time and effort on calls for service for individuals in behavior health crises.”

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair agreed.

“We had absolutely no training (on mental health response),” he told the group. “As a young 24- or 25-year-old officer, when I went out to deal with people with mental health issues, unless they clearly said, ‘I want to kill myself’ or ‘I want to kill somebody else,’ there was absolutely nothing I could do with them other than look on their refrigerator to try to find a family member I could dump them off on, which really wasn’t getting them much help at all.”