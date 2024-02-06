A circuit judge has issued a preliminary order barring embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson from "engaging in any activity" as sheriff.

Judge William Syler issued the order on Tuesday after Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley asked the court to remove Hutcheson as sheriff.

The Attorney General's Office filed charges of assault, robbery and forgery against the sheriff last month. Hutcheson continued to handle administrative duties at the sheriff's department after his law enforcement license was suspended.