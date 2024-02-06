All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 10, 2017

Circuit judge issues preliminary order barring Mississippi County sheriff from engaging in any activities as sheriff

A circuit judge has issued a preliminary order barring embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson from "engaging in any activity" as sheriff. Judge William Syler issued the order on Tuesday after Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley asked the court to remove Hutcheson as sheriff...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A circuit judge has issued a preliminary order barring embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson from "engaging in any activity" as sheriff.

Judge William Syler issued the order on Tuesday after Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley asked the court to remove Hutcheson as sheriff.

The Attorney General's Office filed charges of assault, robbery and forgery against the sheriff last month. Hutcheson continued to handle administrative duties at the sheriff's department after his law enforcement license was suspended.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Mississippi County jail inmate died last Friday after an altercation which Hawley said involved Hutcheson.

In the preliminary order filed in Mississippi County Circuit Court, Syler wrote that Hutcheson "shall not enter the offices of the sheriff nor conduct any business with that office" unless authorized by the court.

Check back for further updates.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy