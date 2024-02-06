A circuit judge has issued a preliminary order barring embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson from "engaging in any activity" as sheriff.
Judge William Syler issued the order on Tuesday after Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley asked the court to remove Hutcheson as sheriff.
The Attorney General's Office filed charges of assault, robbery and forgery against the sheriff last month. Hutcheson continued to handle administrative duties at the sheriff's department after his law enforcement license was suspended.
A Mississippi County jail inmate died last Friday after an altercation which Hawley said involved Hutcheson.
In the preliminary order filed in Mississippi County Circuit Court, Syler wrote that Hutcheson "shall not enter the offices of the sheriff nor conduct any business with that office" unless authorized by the court.
Check back for further updates.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.