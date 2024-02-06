A Southeast Missouri circuit judge faces a Democratic primary challenge from a Scott City attorney who says the judge will be forced to retire before the end of his six-year term.

David Dolan, circuit judge for the 33rd circuit of Scott and Mississippi counties, is challenged by attorney Rebecca Reed in the Aug. 7 primary. Dolan is seeking election to a fourth term. The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.

The position carries an annual salary of $149,723, according to the state manual.

Rebecca Reed

Dolan insists he can serve out his term as a senior judge when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

But Reed, an attorney at the Siebert and Reed Law Firm and city prosecutor for Scott City, views it differently.

ï¿½I am the only candidate who can serve out the full, six-year term and who can be in a position to see our judicial system through the years that follow,ï¿½ she wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Reed said the Missouri Constitution requires a judge to retire at age 70.

ï¿½It is presumptuous to assume he can remain in the position as senior judge, given that such a scenario would require an appointment and special assignment by the (state) Supreme Court,ï¿½ she said.

Reed said the Office of State Courts Administrator has advised that senior judges typically are used in a limited capacity, such as when there is a conflict and no other judge is available to preside.

Dolan said in an email the term covers 2,310 days. If re-elected, he said he would be able to serve 2,140 days as circuit judge and the remainder as a senior judge.

ï¿½If counting days is an issue and not my record, I feel pretty confident that I have served the people of Scott and Mississippi counties very well,ï¿½ he said.

Dolan has a long history of public service. He previously was elected Scott County prosecuting attorney and later associate circuit judge Division 4.

He was appointed as presiding circuit judge in 1998. Voters elected him as circuit judge in 2000 and re-elected him in 2006 and 2012.

ï¿½I have a proven track record as a fair and honest judge and person,ï¿½ he said.

Dolan said, ï¿½Knowledge, experience, training and temperament are what makes me the best candidate for this position.ï¿½

He added, ï¿½As a judge, I spend every day solving problems. That is why people come to the court. They expect me to treat them fairly, in a prompt, courteous and efficient manner.ï¿½

But Reed said ï¿½when a person has been in office for as long as my opponent has, they can become desensitized to the gravity of the decisions they make.ï¿½

Reed said she would bring ï¿½a fresh perspective and new approach to the position.ï¿½