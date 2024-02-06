All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 20, 2018

Cinderella shines in debut at Bedell

When the curtains opened at Bedell Hall for the River Campus' first production of the spring semester, the audience was greeted with a familiar scene: Cinderella earnestly scrubbing the floors. The performance that followed, though, was charmingly removed from Disney's version of the timeless fairy tale...

Matt Dollard
Cendrillon, played by Brittany Moleski, speaks to the audience as she washes the floor during the opening scene in a performance of "Cinderella" on Friday at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music produced the 90-minute opera with support from the Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts and the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.
Cendrillon, played by Brittany Moleski, speaks to the audience as she washes the floor during the opening scene in a performance of "Cinderella" on Friday at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music produced the 90-minute opera with support from the Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts and the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.BEN MATTHEWS

When the curtains opened at Bedell Hall for the River Campus' first production of the spring semester, the audience was greeted with a familiar scene: Cinderella earnestly scrubbing the floors. The performance that followed, though, was charmingly removed from Disney's version of the timeless fairy tale.

Southeast departments of music and theater and dance combined their efforts to deliver Pauline Viardot's classic opera "Cinderella" -- or "Cindrillon" -- on Friday, the first of two performances.

Originally composed in French, the majority of songs in the opera have been translated to English, but director Christopher Goeke said the French words and accents used in the performance convey the essence of 17th-century France.

Armelinde, left, and Maguelonne, played by Zaria Christopher, and Julia Diaz respectively, stand behind Cendrillon, played by Brittany Moleski, as she sings in a performance of "Cinderella" on Friday.
Armelinde, left, and Maguelonne, played by Zaria Christopher, and Julia Diaz respectively, stand behind Cendrillon, played by Brittany Moleski, as she sings in a performance of "Cinderella" on Friday.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Goeke said Viardot composed the classic opera in 1904 at the age of 83.

"She had an international career as a singer, retired and started teaching, and she would write music for her students to perform," Goeke said. "She would write music that fit what the students needed, if a student needed a particular style or needed to be challenged in a certain way. So it makes a great piece for us; it's challenging but doable."

Goeke said "Cindrillon" is generally accompanied by piano, but this presentation relies on Southeast's orchestra, led by Timothy Schmidt, for an impressive and interactive score.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Armelinde, left, and Maguelonne, played by Zaria Christopher, and Julia Diaz respectively, stand behind Cendrillon, played by Brittany Moleski, as she sings in a performance of "Cinderella" on Friday.
Armelinde, left, and Maguelonne, played by Zaria Christopher, and Julia Diaz respectively, stand behind Cendrillon, played by Brittany Moleski, as she sings in a performance of "Cinderella" on Friday.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

The glowing wand of La Fe'e (the Fairy Godmother), played by Southeast senior Kylie Toerpe, brings a bit of magic to the show. She said multimedia elements, such as video and some pyrotechnics, helped facilitate the illusions on stage.

Toerpe said the student performers involved in the production returned to campus a week early to tighten down the performance.

"You should have worked over break, and you come back ready to jump right into it, and there's very little room for forgetting what you're expected to be doing," Toerpe said. "We have wonderful professors and people that we work with, and because we drill it so intensely in the months before we come back, it's always pretty solid."

Cinderella's evil stepsisters, portrayed by Zaria Christopher and Julia Diaz, are one key source of the opera's lighthearted tone, epitomized by a ballroom scene that Goeke said is as fun for the performers as it is for the audience.

"It means so much to us to work so hard and then perform it for you all," Goeke said. "Just say 'yes' to opera."

The second and final showing of "Cinderella" will be 3 p.m. Sunday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy