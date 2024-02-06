Cinderella shines in debut at Bedell

When the curtains opened at Bedell Hall for the River Campus' first production of the spring semester, the audience was greeted with a familiar scene: Cinderella earnestly scrubbing the floors. The performance that followed, though, was charmingly removed from Disney's version of the timeless fairy tale.

Southeast departments of music and theater and dance combined their efforts to deliver Pauline Viardot's classic opera "Cinderella" -- or "Cindrillon" -- on Friday, the first of two performances.

Originally composed in French, the majority of songs in the opera have been translated to English, but director Christopher Goeke said the French words and accents used in the performance convey the essence of 17th-century France.

Armelinde, left, and Maguelonne, played by Zaria Christopher, and Julia Diaz respectively, stand behind Cendrillon, played by Brittany Moleski, as she sings in a performance of "Cinderella" on Friday. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Goeke said Viardot composed the classic opera in 1904 at the age of 83.

"She had an international career as a singer, retired and started teaching, and she would write music for her students to perform," Goeke said. "She would write music that fit what the students needed, if a student needed a particular style or needed to be challenged in a certain way. So it makes a great piece for us; it's challenging but doable."

Goeke said "Cindrillon" is generally accompanied by piano, but this presentation relies on Southeast's orchestra, led by Timothy Schmidt, for an impressive and interactive score.