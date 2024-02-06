LIFT is a disaster response team affiliated with Crossroads Church in Jackson, and a number of its volunteers recently traveled to the Bootheel to assist in storm recovery efforts.

LIFT has 34 designated volunteers including three leaders -- Chad Craft, Scott Henderson and Matt Schamburg. The team provides relief for victims of disasters including debris clearance, mobile food and water delivery and what they call "compassion teams."

With the help of one of their mentor organizations -- Convoy of Hope (CoH), a faith-based organization helping with all stages of disaster relief -- they press on the importance of emotional relief. Craft said CoH has helped the team better understand "it's just as important to talk to the homeowner on the ground as it is to be up on their roof."

"It's important for the homeowner to be able to share their story, to describe what they've been through, that is part of the recovery and healing process," Craft said. "It's also great for the development of our team, because we can accommodate a larger skill set. We have volunteers who aren't able or aren't comfortable to get up on a roof, but they can sit down with a homeowner."

The team's outreach has grown over time from helping with relief in Southeast Missouri. Team members have branched out to other parts of the country helping with hurricane and tornado recovery.