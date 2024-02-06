Churchill relatives to help mark museum's 50th anniversary

FULTON, Mo. -- The Missouri museum honoring Winston Churchill will mark its 50th anniversary in May with events including relatives of the famed British prime minister.

Relatives of presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon also are scheduled to take part in the celebration May 3 to 5 at the National Churchill Museum on the campus of Westminster College in Fulton, the town where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.