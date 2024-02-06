Churches' 'Path to the Cross' teeming with unique exhibits

"Each of these has a story, and we tried to tell the story," she explained.

When asked which cross drew her eye, she immediately pointed to one in particular, a golden cross inlaid with images from the Nativity.

"When you look at this, it's a cross, but when you look closely, it's the Nativity," she said. "To me, that's the one that's the most unique."

Don Gibson created this stained-glass cross.

The event, which will also feature music and refreshments, continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The event is set for Peace Park, located beside First Presbyterian Church at 235 Broadway, weather permitting. Otherwise, the exhibits will be inside the church's lobby area.

Randolph noted the churches are accepting donations at the event. Those funds will go to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance to "provide funding to partners already on the ground giving humanitarian assistance in and around Ukraine."