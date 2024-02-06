All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 16, 2017

Church lawsuit against Missouri uncertain after rule change

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A U.S. Supreme Court case between a Missouri church and the state could be in doubt after the high court on Friday asked both parties whether the case should move forward. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reversed the rule at issue Thursday that prevents religious organizations from receiving some state grants. The change comes just days before court arguments are set to begin...

By KATIE KULL ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A U.S. Supreme Court case between a Missouri church and the state could be in doubt after the high court on Friday asked both parties whether the case should move forward.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reversed the rule at issue Thursday that prevents religious organizations from receiving some state grants. The change comes just days before court arguments are set to begin.

The dispute started in 2012 when the Department of Natural Resources denied Trinity Lutheran Church a grant to purchase repurposed rubber tires.

The church alleged in its lawsuit the state violated the church's free-speech rights and right to equal protection under the law, but the department cited a state constitutional amendment stating public dollars cannot be used to aid religious organizations.

In a statement Thursday, Greitens said the new rules were not expected to affect this week's arguments. His spokesman, Parker Briden, did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about the timing of his announcement and potential conflicts between the Missouri constitution and the rule change.

Loree Anne Paradise, a spokeswoman for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, said the office still is "exploring" whether the issue is resolved, and the case could be moot. Hawley has recused himself from the case after speaking out on the campaign trail in favor of the church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

David Cortman, Trinity Lutheran's lawyer, said the case should move forward because the state's rule hasn't been concretely resolved.

"You had one administration that enforced and defended the policy, and then a new administration comes in and disagrees and changes it," he said. "There's nothing to prevent the next administration from changing it back."

Richard Katskee, the legal director for Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said the court is only allowed to issue decisions on cases that are live disputes. Under that rule, the case would be moot because the church now could apply for the grant, he said.

Religious groups have praised the governor's decision, saying it allows religious schools and organizations to apply for grants for secular activities such as busing for field trips and resurfacing local playgrounds.

But the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement it "blurs the line" between church and state.

The case could have big implications for school choice measures that are moving through the Missouri Capitol and other statehouses across the country. Lawmakers and advocates say it could open the door for more states to use public dollars for private school vouchers if the court rules in the church's favor.

Associated Press writer Mark Sherman contributed to this report from Washington D.C.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy