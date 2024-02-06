Church lawsuit against Missouri uncertain after rule change

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A U.S. Supreme Court case between a Missouri church and the state could be in doubt after the high court on Friday asked both parties whether the case should move forward.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reversed the rule at issue Thursday that prevents religious organizations from receiving some state grants. The change comes just days before court arguments are set to begin.

The dispute started in 2012 when the Department of Natural Resources denied Trinity Lutheran Church a grant to purchase repurposed rubber tires.

The church alleged in its lawsuit the state violated the church's free-speech rights and right to equal protection under the law, but the department cited a state constitutional amendment stating public dollars cannot be used to aid religious organizations.

In a statement Thursday, Greitens said the new rules were not expected to affect this week's arguments. His spokesman, Parker Briden, did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about the timing of his announcement and potential conflicts between the Missouri constitution and the rule change.

Loree Anne Paradise, a spokeswoman for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, said the office still is "exploring" whether the issue is resolved, and the case could be moot. Hawley has recused himself from the case after speaking out on the campaign trail in favor of the church.