Church in Gordonville votes to leave United Methodist denomination

Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination March 19 adding to the droves of churches leaving the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.

The congregation of the rural church voted 110 to 28 in favor of disaffiliation, easily clearing the required two-thirds threshold. Zion has 234 members.

The church body's vote must be ratified at the Missouri conference in June for the split to be official.

The Rev. Scott Griffin said in a brief statement that the decision was reached "prayerfully and humbly" but that the church would not be commenting further on the ongoing process at this time.