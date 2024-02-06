Church in Columbia, Missouri, to become sanctuary for immigrants

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A church in Columbia has decided to become a sanctuary congregation in response to recent national political discourse that threatens immigrants and refugees.
The Columbia Missourian reported the Unitarian Universalist Church voted Sunday to join an effort called the National Sanctuary Movement, which has the support of 400 congregations across the country.
The Rev. Molly Housh Gordon said the church will provide a host for an individual or family while they pursue options to stay in the country legally. The congregation will provide shelter, food and legal counsel with the help of other community organizations.
A group of local churches called Faith Voices of Columbia will hold a rally at the church Tuesday to show support for the decision and urge other congregations to also become sanctuaries.
Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com
