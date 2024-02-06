Church building nominated for National Register of Historic Places

First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, also known as Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, has been nominated to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, and the application has been submitted to the National Park Service for approval.

Approved nominations are submitted to the National Park Service National Register of Historic Places staff, according to a news release on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website. From there, a decision on whether to list the property is made within 45 days, and the overall process of listing the property takes about 180 days. To be listed in the registry, a building must possess historical significance and integrity at a local, state or national level. Most buildings need to be at least 50 years old to be considered.

Architectural historian Lesley McDaniel at the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) provided information that the owners of the building were interested in listing it on the National Register of Historic Places. Through the nomination process, SHPO and Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (MOACHP) have concurred on recommending it for nomination due to its significance in architecture as a Victorian Gothic style church in Cape Girardeau.