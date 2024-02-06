Chronology of the Great Flood of 1993

March 9: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau forecast to crest later in the week at 36 feet, 4 feet above flood stage.
March 19: The National Weather Service says the potential for spring flooding on the Mississippi River as far south as Caruthersville, Missouri, is minor to moderate.
April 8: Forecasters say the potential for serious flooding along the river has increased because ground is waterlogged. The river is at or above flood stage from central Iowa to the Missouri Bootheel.
April 15: The third flood crest at Cape Girardeau in 35 days is expected.
April 18: Six Cape Girardeau streets closed by flooding.
April 20: Wastewater-treatment plant goes offline, unable to handle inflow.
April 21: Body found of Cairo, Illinois, man whose car was swept off the road in water near Miller City, Illinois.
May 24: River expected to drop below flood stage soon after five crests in the past 1 1/2 months. The river has been over the 32-foot flood stage since early April.
June 11: High water forces cancellation of river activities at Riverfest in downtown Cape Girardeau. River at 33.4 feet.
June 22: Heavy rains north of St. Louis put river on the rise again.
June 30: More heavy rains along the upper Mississippi lead to new flood-crest prediction of 36.2 feet at Cape Girardeau. Themis Street floodgate closed.
July 6: Some Cape Girardeau residents who live near the river in areas unprotected by the floodwall begin leaving with prediction of 43-foot flood crest and more rains in northern and central Missouri.
July 9: Cape Girardeau County Commission declares curfew in flooded areas. River at 41.7 feet.
July 11: Gov. Mel Carnahan goes to Ste. Genevieve to survey efforts to protect the town. Parts of Commerce, Missouri, resemble a lake. Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is at 43.2 feet.
July 14: National Guard called out to help Commerce residents as river threatens to cut off lone remaining road into the community.
July 15: Levee breaks near Miller City, flooding farmland and forcing residents to flee.
July 16: Highway 25 at Dutchtown closed.
July 21: Cape Girardeau police close Big Bend Road.
July 25: Perry County levee break floods two major businesses. Breach reduces river stage at Cape Girardeau to 44.7 feet.
July 29: Evacuation encouraged in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. River at 45.9 feet.
Aug. 4: Hairline fracture in Cape Girardeau floodwall seeps water. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it doesnï¿½t pose a threat.
Aug. 6: Between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois, the Coast Guard, Illinois National Guard, Corps of Engineers and area volunteers battle a sand boil on the levee.
Aug. 8: New river-stage record set at Cape Girardeau: 48 feet.
Aug. 10: River declines to 47.7 feet.
Aug. 12: President Bill Clinton signs flood-relief legislation in St. Louis. River at Cape Girardeau is at 45.9 feet.
Aug. 16: Curfew lifted in Cape Girardeau County. River at 44.1 feet.
Aug. 18: Highway 25 at Dutchtown reopens.
Aug. 27: Broadway floodgate opens. River is at 38 feet.
Sept. 24: Heavy rains in central Missouri send Mississippi River to 10th of 11 flood crests of 1993.
Oct. 15: Mississippi falls below flood stage after a record-breaking 124 consecutive days above.
ï¿½ Compiled by Sharon Sanders
