Chronology of the Great Flood of 1993

March 9: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau forecast to crest later in the week at 36 feet, 4 feet above flood stage.

March 19: The National Weather Service says the potential for spring flooding on the Mississippi River as far south as Caruthersville, Missouri, is minor to moderate.

April 8: Forecasters say the potential for serious flooding along the river has increased because ground is waterlogged. The river is at or above flood stage from central Iowa to the Missouri Bootheel.

April 15: The third flood crest at Cape Girardeau in 35 days is expected.

April 18: Six Cape Girardeau streets closed by flooding.

April 20: Wastewater-treatment plant goes offline, unable to handle inflow.

April 21: Body found of Cairo, Illinois, man whose car was swept off the road in water near Miller City, Illinois.

May 24: River expected to drop below flood stage soon after five crests in the past 1 1/2 months. The river has been over the 32-foot flood stage since early April.

June 11: High water forces cancellation of river activities at Riverfest in downtown Cape Girardeau. River at 33.4 feet.

June 22: Heavy rains north of St. Louis put river on the rise again.

June 30: More heavy rains along the upper Mississippi lead to new flood-crest prediction of 36.2 feet at Cape Girardeau. Themis Street floodgate closed.

July 6: Some Cape Girardeau residents who live near the river in areas unprotected by the floodwall begin leaving with prediction of 43-foot flood crest and more rains in northern and central Missouri.

July 9: Cape Girardeau County Commission declares curfew in flooded areas. River at 41.7 feet.

July 11: Gov. Mel Carnahan goes to Ste. Genevieve to survey efforts to protect the town. Parts of Commerce, Missouri, resemble a lake. Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is at 43.2 feet.

July 14: National Guard called out to help Commerce residents as river threatens to cut off lone remaining road into the community.